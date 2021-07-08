Three-year-old rescued from relative

CHENNAI

08 July 2021 01:00 IST

Personnel from the J.J. Nagar police station rescued a three-year-old child, who was kidnapped by her relative.

The police said the daughter of Kalaivani and Vempuli, residents of Mogappair, was kidnapped by Sathish, Kalaivani’s brother, who was inebriated at the time after a domestic quarrel. He called the family and claimed that he had kidnapped the child. After the parents lodged a complaint, the police traced Sathish and rescued the child on Wednesday. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

