Three-year-old falls to death from eighth floor of apartment building in Navalur 

The victim Aarav, is the son of Manikandan and Ji Ji, who were residing on the fifth floor of the 19-storey building

December 12, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a freak incident, a three-year-old child accidentally fell to death from eighth floor of an apartment building in Navalur while he was watching out from the balcony on Monday night. 

The victim has been identified as Aarav, son of Manikandan and Ji Ji, both working in an IT firm and residing on the fifth floor of a 19-storey apartment complex in Navalur.

Police sources said the woman escorted the boy to her friend’s house on the second floor of the apartment for playing with other children. They took the lift to the fifth floor to go to their house. The mother stepped out of the lift without noticing that the boy was still inside. The lift closed automatically and reached the eighth floor. The boy stepped out from the lift and wandered a few yards looking for his mother, before he neared the wall of the balcony. When he looked down from the balcony at the people in the ground floor, he panicked and fell from there, police sources said. 

The boy sustained grievous injury on his head and was found lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.  The Thalambur police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem.

