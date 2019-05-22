Three-year-old boy killed by mother, partner

The Ambattur police on Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old married woman and her partner for allegedly killing her three-year-old son.

The woman has been identified as Bhuvaneshwari. She was married to Somasundaram, a welder. She allegedly developed relations with Karthikeyan, 27, a painting contractor and moved with him and her child to Menambedu in Ambattur two months ago.

Injury marks

The police said on Sunday, Bhuvaneshwari called her mother-in-law, and informed her that the boy died after accidentally falling down the stairs. She took the body to her sister’s place in Pattukottai for burial. Her sister, who grew suspicious over the death of the child, informed the police. Initial investigation disclosed injury marks on the boy’s body.

A police team from Ambattur then went to Pattukottai and brought the body to the Government Kilpauk College Hospital for post-mortem. A team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ambattur, Kannan, detained the duo. They confessed to having killed the child as they saw him as a hindrance to their relationship.

Neighbours told the police that they frequently witnessed Karthikeyan torturing the boy. The two accused were remanded in judicial custody.