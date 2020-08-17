Three-year-old boy in Chennai dies after TV set falls on him

CHENNAI

The child was trying to pick up a mobile phone placed on the TV when it fell on him

In a freak accident, a three-year-old boy died after a television set fell on him, while he was trying to lift a mobile phone placed on it, at his house in Agaram Then near Tambaram in Chennai on Sunday night.

The victim, Kaviarasu is the second child of Balaji, who runs a grocery shop. The family lives in Annai Sathya Nagar. The heavy, old TV, had been placed on a shelf made of cement slabs in the house. A mobile phone was placed on the TV and it was being charged. As the mobile phone rang, the child climbed the shelf and attempted to lift the phone. The TV fell on the child and crushed his head, police said.

Family members and neighbours who heard the cries of the child rushed him to the Government Chromepet Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Selaiyur police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

