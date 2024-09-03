GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool in Injambakkam

Published - September 03, 2024 06:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old boy on Monday drowned in a swimming pool after accidentally falling into it while playing on the premises of a bungalow on East Coast Road in Injambakkam.

The police identified the victim as Rithesh, son of Sukumaran, a driver by profession. The family lived on the bungalow premises. On Monday evening, when his parents were busy with chores, Rithesh was playing on the bungalow grounds. The parents later found him floating in the swimming pool. They rushed him to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The Neelankarai police registered a case and investigated.

