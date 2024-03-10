ADVERTISEMENT

Three-year-old boy drowns in a canal near Urapakkam

March 10, 2024 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old boy drowned in a canal near his house at Adhanur village near Urapakkam on Saturday (March 9, 2024) evening. 

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said Vimal, a resident of Adhanur village, is working as excavator machine operator. His son Daniel John went outside to play when his mother was in the kitchen on Saturday evening. He drowned in a small canal near his house. Not finding her son in the house, the mother rushed out in search of him and found the body in the canal. 

The Otteri police sent the body to Chengalpattu Government hospital for post-mortem and are investigating. 

