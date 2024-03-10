GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three-year-old boy drowns in a canal near Urapakkam

March 10, 2024 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old boy drowned in a canal near his house at Adhanur village near Urapakkam on Saturday (March 9, 2024) evening. 

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said Vimal, a resident of Adhanur village, is working as excavator machine operator. His son Daniel John went outside to play when his mother was in the kitchen on Saturday evening. He drowned in a small canal near his house. Not finding her son in the house, the mother rushed out in search of him and found the body in the canal. 

The Otteri police sent the body to Chengalpattu Government hospital for post-mortem and are investigating. 

Related Topics

death / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.