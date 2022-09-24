Three workers sustain burns due to electric shock during storm-water drain work

The police book case of negligence against site supervisor and two others

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 24, 2022 18:34 IST

Three workers in the city sustained burns when they suffered electric shock at the site of construction of the storm-water drain on Friday night.

They were identified as C. Kannan, 50, of Kolathur, S. Balamurugan, 35, of Arakkonam and B. Arun Kumar, 27, of Villupuram. They sustained 52%, 79% and 23% burns respectively.

A police officer said: "On Friday, a few workers were digging in Thirumalai Nagar in ICF near UCO Bank. They suffered electric shock when their tool hit a power line while digging." They were rushed to the nearby hospital and then to Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Based on a complaint, the ICF police registered a case and booked site in-charge R. Parthasarathy, 65, supervisor R Panneerselvam, 42, and A Jayaseelan, 23, driver of earthmover for negligence and not taking adequate safety measures.

