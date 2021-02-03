Three women knocked down by lorry

Three women, who were planting saplings on the Outer Ring Road median near Vandalur, died after they were hit by a lorry going to Tiruneermalai on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the women were hired by a private agency to plant saplings and sweep the road. Around 9.15 a.m., when Pachaiammal, 40, Suganthi, 40, and Senji Ammal, 60, and a few others were planting saplings, a lorry knocked them down.

The three suffered head injuries and died on the spot. Passers-by caught Palanivel, who was suspected to be driving the lorry under the influence of alcohol.

A case has been registered at the Poonamallee police station, and the driver arrested.