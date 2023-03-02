ADVERTISEMENT

Three women in Chennai get double life imprisonment for forcing minor girl into prostitution

March 02, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The women, along with three others, were convicted of trafficking the girl, who was under 18 in 2016, from an NGO-run home in Peravallur, and forcing her into prostitution at a hotel room in Kovalam

The Hindu Bureau

A Mahila Court in Chennai has convicted and sentenced three women, who trafficked a girl under the age of 18, in 2016, from an NGO-run home in Peravallur and forced her into prostitution at a hotel in Kovalam.

The case was registered by the Anti Trafficking Cell (ATC) of the Crime Branch CID Police in 2016. According to the police, the victim, had been trafficked by Fathima Mosa, 28 of Chennai. The victim was forced to engage in prostitution by Marriammal, 49, Sathya, 40 and Tamilselvi, 35 at a hotel room in Kovalam.

Police also cited as accused persons, Senthilkumar, 30 and Magendran, 32, who were working as the manager and a room boy respectively, at the hotel. The case was registered for offences including kidnapping, forced prostitution and human trafficking.

The accused were tried before the Special Court for the exclusive trial of cases under the POCSO Act, Chennai. Special Public Prosecutor Kavitha appeared for the prosecution. M. Rajalakshmi, Special Judge pronounced the judgement in this case with a sentence of double life imprisonment to Mariammal, Sathya and Tamilselvi. Fathima Mosa was given a punishment of 10 years of imprisonment while the two others, Senthilkumar and Magendran were sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment each.

The court also awarded a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim

