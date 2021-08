CHENNAI

11 August 2021 03:41 IST

The police arrested three women from Kovilpatti, who were allegedly involved in a series of thefts targeting senior citizens on buses, bus stops and crowded places in Thiruvottriyur, Moolakadai and Choolai.

Police identified the accused as Shanthi, 35, Chinnathai, 30, and Gowri, 41.

