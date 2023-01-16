ADVERTISEMENT

Three women from Jharkhand suffer burn injuries on electrocution

January 16, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

All inmates of a women’s hostel in Tambaram sustained burns after coming into contact with a high tension wire while on the terrace

The Hindu Bureau

Three women from Jharkhand, who were living in a women’s hostel, were electrocuted. They sustained burn injuries after coming into contact with a high tension wire in Tambaram west on Monday morning.

Two women sustained more than 50% burns and are in a serious condition, undergoing treatment in Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. The Tambaram police have filed a case and are investigating. 

Police said more than 30 women working in a factory in MEPZ Sanatorium, were residing in a women’s hostel on Bhajanai Street in Kadapperi. On Sunday morning, three women, identified as Kum Kum Kumari, 19, Urmila, 24, and Poonam, 20, went to the terrace. Not knowing that a high tension wire was passing, Kumari started talking on her cell phone when she got electrocuted and sustained burn injuries. Urmila and Poonam who had accompanied her tried to help and sustained burn injuries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

All the three were rushed to the Government Taluk hospital. Kumari and Urmila were shifted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for specialised treatment as they had suffered over 50% burns. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US