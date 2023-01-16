Three women from Jharkhand suffer burn injuries on electrocution

January 16, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three women from Jharkhand, who were living in a women’s hostel, were electrocuted. They sustained burn injuries after coming into contact with a high tension wire in Tambaram west on Monday morning.

Two women sustained more than 50% burns and are in a serious condition, undergoing treatment in Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. The Tambaram police have filed a case and are investigating.

Police said more than 30 women working in a factory in MEPZ Sanatorium, were residing in a women’s hostel on Bhajanai Street in Kadapperi. On Sunday morning, three women, identified as Kum Kum Kumari, 19, Urmila, 24, and Poonam, 20, went to the terrace. Not knowing that a high tension wire was passing, Kumari started talking on her cell phone when she got electrocuted and sustained burn injuries. Urmila and Poonam who had accompanied her tried to help and sustained burn injuries.

All the three were rushed to the Government Taluk hospital. Kumari and Urmila were shifted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for specialised treatment as they had suffered over 50% burns.