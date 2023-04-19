ADVERTISEMENT

Three women directors of Chennai-based financial firm arrested for fraud

April 19, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - CHENNAI

Police said the firm had collected money from members of the public promising a high interest rate on deposits but had not paid up; complaints from 430 investors had been received stating they had been defrauded to the tune of ₹27.63 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), CID, in Chennai, has arrested three women who were directors/owners of Paraspara Sahaya Nidhi (Perambur) Ltd, a private non-banking finance company, for allegedly defrauding investors. 

The firm, based in Perambur, Chennai along with its proprietor and managing directors collected money from members of the public, offering them a 10.8% interest rate. However, the company failed to pay the depositors the interest amount as well as the principal amount. On April 16,  the EOW, Headquarters, Chennai registered a case against the company and all its directors. 

Police said that so far, complaints have been received from about 430 investors stating that they have been defrauded to the tune of ₹27.63 crores.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

E. Vasanthi, proprietor and managing director,  K. Rajam, director and E. Shakti Aishwarya were arrested on Monday and remanded in judicial custody.

Police said searches were conducted at Perambur, Purasawalkam and Choolaimedu, in the houses of the suspected persons involved, and a mobile phone, computer and gold jewellery weighing about 120 grams, were seized. Further investigations are on.

Police have urged the general public to safeguard themselves against such scams and immediately report any such scams that come to their notice. The EOW can be contacted on its helpline number: 044-22504332 and email address: dspcciwcidcni@gmail.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / fraud / police

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US