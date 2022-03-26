Three women arrested for child trafficking

An eight-day-old infant was sold for ₹1.5 lakh in Erode in December

Three women were arrested in Sembium police station limits on Thursday in connection with the sale of an eight-day-old infant in Erode. The child’s mother is among the arrested persons.

Child Welfare Committee member N. Lalitha filed a complaint in Sembium police station stating that Udhaya, 26, sold her eight day-old son to a childless couple for ₹1.5 lakh in Erode in December. Udhaya had been staying in Sembium with her husband. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 317 of IPC read with 81 of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. The police said the child was rescued from the couple.

The police arrested Udhaya, Jhansi Rani and Saveetha in connection with the crime.