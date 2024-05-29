GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Three women achievers recognised as Unsung Heroes

Published - May 29, 2024 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
From Left, Babu Krishnamoorthy, president, Rotary Club of Madras East, Shakeel Akhter, Tamil Nadu State Chief Information Commissioner, awardees Mary Thomas, social worker, rehabilitation of HIV affected people, Thilagavathi P, first female Kattaikuttu artist, Josika Navukkarasu, chief veterinarian, Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary, at the Unsung Heroes awards event, organised by Rotary Club of Madras East, in Chennai on Wednesday.

From Left, Babu Krishnamoorthy, president, Rotary Club of Madras East, Shakeel Akhter, Tamil Nadu State Chief Information Commissioner, awardees Mary Thomas, social worker, rehabilitation of HIV affected people, Thilagavathi P, first female Kattaikuttu artist, Josika Navukkarasu, chief veterinarian, Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary, at the Unsung Heroes awards event, organised by Rotary Club of Madras East, in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAVINDRAN R

Three persons were recognised as Unsung Heroes in the fifth edition of the event hosted by the Rotary Club of Madras East on Wednesday for their contribution towards shaping society in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu State Chief Information Commissioner Shakeel Akhter said, “The unsung heroes have been doing selfless service to bring in some form of change to the society.”

Accepting her award Mary Thomas, 58, said “I set up the Selvi Memorial Illam Trust (SMIS) in 1999 for the HIV affected people who are bedridden, as nobody would visit them. I can work more and I have more work to complete but my ailing health has been a deterrent.” She had set up the trust for the cause of AIDS awareness and rehabilitation of the affected people.

The first female Kattaikkuttu performer, Thilagavathi P., was recognised for her work in the art form. “The artform has been an important pathway for me to stand in this stage. The courage that I have today should also inspire children,” she said. Kattaikuttu is a traditional all night form of Tamil theatre, which has been the exclusive domain of male performers only.

Josika Navukkarasu, the Chief Veterinarian at Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD) was recognised for her compassion and expertise in veterinary medicine. “BMAD is presently dealing with 2,000 animals a month. Being in animal welfare as a veterinarian, it’s a very difficult task. There is an improvement in how the public has been perceiving us; however, animal welfare is a community responsibility not an individual or an organisation’s responsibility,” said Dr. Josika.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.