Three women achievers recognised as Unsung Heroes

Three persons were recognised as Unsung Heroes in the fifth edition of the event hosted by the Rotary Club of Madras East on Wednesday for their contribution towards shaping society in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu State Chief Information Commissioner Shakeel Akhter said, “The unsung heroes have been doing selfless service to bring in some form of change to the society.”

Accepting her award Mary Thomas, 58, said “I set up the Selvi Memorial Illam Trust (SMIS) in 1999 for the HIV affected people who are bedridden, as nobody would visit them. I can work more and I have more work to complete but my ailing health has been a deterrent.” She had set up the trust for the cause of AIDS awareness and rehabilitation of the affected people.

The first female Kattaikkuttu performer, Thilagavathi P., was recognised for her work in the art form. “The artform has been an important pathway for me to stand in this stage. The courage that I have today should also inspire children,” she said. Kattaikuttu is a traditional all night form of Tamil theatre, which has been the exclusive domain of male performers only.

Josika Navukkarasu, the Chief Veterinarian at Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD) was recognised for her compassion and expertise in veterinary medicine. “BMAD is presently dealing with 2,000 animals a month. Being in animal welfare as a veterinarian, it’s a very difficult task. There is an improvement in how the public has been perceiving us; however, animal welfare is a community responsibility not an individual or an organisation’s responsibility,” said Dr. Josika.