Three who were planning a murder arrested, bombs, knives and ganja seized 

The arrested were hatching a conspiracy to kill a known delinquent who had murdered their associate in August

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 03, 2022 18:14 IST

The Nungambakkam police on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a known delinquent, who were planning to avenge the killing of their associate. Country bombs, knives and ganja were seized from them.

Following information that a gang of five was moving with weapons on Tank Bund Road, a sub-inspector and other personnel attached to the Nungambakkam station rushed to the spot and rounded them up.

At first, when the policemen tried to nab them, the five took to their heels after trying to attack the sub-inspector. The police registered a case in connection with the crime. Investigation revealed that the gang was holed up in a house in Porur. When the police team went to nab the five, two delinquents escaped but the the other three were nabbed.

The arrested have been identified as Dinesh alias ‘Beedi’ Dinesh, 23, of Nungambakkam, A. Mohammed Ajim, 22, of Porur and Arul Francis, 30, of Saidapet. The police said Kulla Kumar, who was a close associate of Dinesh, was murdered by a gang in Nungambakkam in August. Dhanasekar alias Sambar, Rafiq Raja and Parthiban were arrested for the murder and recently were released from the prison. Dinesh and his associates were at the hideout with a plan to kill Dhanasekar, Rafiq and Parthiban, said the police.

Three knives, five crude bombs and 1.1 kg ganja were seized from the accused who were booked under the provisions of Explosive Substances Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The police have launched a search for two more persons.

