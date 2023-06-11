Three ways schools are reducing the planet’s burden 

June 11, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST

Schools say no to wrapping of books in brown paper

As parents and students get ready for the new academic year, “wrapping of books in brown paper” seems to be dropping off the list of preparations.

There are city schools that have already done away with this practice as part of being environment-conscious.

It is three years since DAV Group of Schools put an end to this practice. The management had sent circular discouraging the practice of covering books with brown paper or plastic sheets. Now, it is part of the school culture across its 15 schools, says Shanthy Asokan, director-education and innovation, DAV Group of School.

Velammal Group of Schools instructs its students to not wrap the notebooks but prefer the textbooks receive a covering.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our notebooks are bright and sturdy and do not need an additional cover but that is not the case with the NCERT books. Laminated sheets are completely discouraged as they are non-biodegradable, but we advise that some paper be used so the textbooks’ shelf life is increased,” says Shyamala Subbu, senior principal, Velammal Vidyalaya, Annexure.

PS Senior Secondary School also did away with this practice a few years ago finding this exercise to be a waste of paper and time for parents.

At Sherwood Hall Senior Secondary School in Harrington Road parents are advised not to wrap the notebooks. Reportedly, to make the sturdy covers appealing to students, effort is taken to print them with inspiring lines and images.

Barter system is back: Old books for fresh sheets

Did you know that one can give old books, bundles of paper and carton boxes and receive new notebooks and stationery in return? A national recycling initiative under ITC’s Well-being Out of Waste (WOW) programme makes this possible. It is being implemented in Chennai with the support of We Recyclers.

In Chennai, nearly 100 schools have signed an MoU with the WOW initiative which ensures dry waste collected from campuses is segregated according to its grade and sent for recycling to the paper mills where the pulp is converted into high-quality recycled paper.

During one such drive, PS Senior Secondary School collected 5568 kg of dry waste to get 29 reams of red copier in return.

Revathy Parameswaran, principal of PS Senior Secondary School, notes that previously the school would give the old papers to the local kabadiwallas but they stopped the practice and opted for this initiative for the positive impact it would have on students and staff.

At Shree Niketan Patasala in Thiruvalur, the collection drive happens twice a year and a lot of buzz is generated to encourage children to take part in it.

Every student goes back with stationery depending on the weight of the recyclables they collect.

“We initiated this as part of the Design for Change project called ‘I can do’ and there is healthy competition among students,” says Eveline Cranab G, English teacher, Shree Niketan Patasala. Certificates are also given to students individually to motivate them.

The school management, Eveline says, has stopped buying A4 sheets from vendors.

International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme students of CPS Global School in Thirumazhisai went one step ahead. The stationery they got in exchange for paper waste was distributed to a Government school in the vicinity as part of the project to bring ‘a smile’, says a note on the school website.

G Saravanan, proprietor, We Recyclers, says they set up stalls at schools to educate children on recycling of paper and also explain the journey the paper takes after it is collected from them.

“Individuals can also contact us to avail the service where recyclables will be collected from the doorstep,” says Saravanan, adding that they work with malls and corporates too. For details, call 9840434389

Old uniform takes a new avatar

What do you with school uniform you have outgrown?

School uniform of this kind is at the centre of a sustainability lesson, centred around the

three R’s (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) for students of Spartan Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Mogappair.

As an Eco-club activity, students are taught to repurpose old uniforms into bags, purses and coasters.

The upcycling initiative was born during the pandemic when the school realised many students had outgrown their uniforms. “This activity was introduced for students of classes VI and above,” says biology teacher Uma Mahesvari.

She says students receive a demo on how to go about this upcycling exercise. Sometimes, the clothes are cut in the class and taken home to be stitched.

Apart from uniforms, old saris of students’ mothers also find a place in this upcycling initiative. The saris are made into door mats.

The school has been encouraging the use of hand-me-downs by placing two boxes, old text books meant to dropped in one, and uniforms in the other.

Renu Sara Alexander, principal, says, “Some of the students maintain their text books quite well, and we instruct the coordinators to collect the textbooks of those students at the end of the academic year,” says Renu.

The school also organises a garage sale regularly where utility items that are not in use at the home are sold at throwaway prizes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.