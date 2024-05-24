Three villages to be merged with Greater Chennai Corporation

The Tamil Nadu government will start the process of merger of three villages with Greater Chennai Corporation after June 4, once the model code for the Lok Sabha elections is lifted.

The Municipal Administration officials have planned to merge Ayanambakkam, Adayalampattu and Vanagaram with Greater Chennai Corporation. After the Lok Sabha elections are completed in June, Chennai Corporation Council is expected to discuss the subject of merger of the three villages in the next council meeting.

Once the Council passes a resolution in June, the three village panchayats are also expected to give their nod for the merger next month itself. The details of the roads, bridges, parks, playgrounds, streets, schools, hospitals and other civic infrastructure will be compiled, and gaps will be identified. After the merger, the civic body is expected to start work on development of infrastructure in the three villages.

A few years ago, residents of the villages such as Adayalampattu had demanded that the State government to merge the village with the Corporation to improve infrastructure in the area. Once the merger is completed, funds for civic infrastructure projects are expected to be released, to develop the areas on a par with core city areas.

