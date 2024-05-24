GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Three villages to be merged with Greater Chennai Corporation

The Municipal Administration officials have planned to merge Ayanambakkam, Adayalampattu and Vanagaram with Greater Chennai Corporation.

Published - May 24, 2024 04:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aloysius Xavier Lopez

The Tamil Nadu government will start the process of merger of three villages with Greater Chennai Corporation after June 4, once the model code for the Lok Sabha elections is lifted.

The Municipal Administration officials have planned to merge Ayanambakkam, Adayalampattu and Vanagaram with Greater Chennai Corporation. After the Lok Sabha elections are completed in June, Chennai Corporation Council is expected to discuss the subject of merger of the three villages in the next council meeting. 

Once the Council passes a resolution in June, the three village panchayats are also expected to give their nod for the merger next month itself. The details of the roads, bridges, parks, playgrounds, streets, schools, hospitals and other civic infrastructure will be compiled, and gaps will be identified. After the merger, the civic body is expected to start work on development of infrastructure in the three villages.

A few years ago, residents of the villages such as Adayalampattu had demanded that the State government to merge the village with the Corporation to improve infrastructure in the area. Once the merger is completed, funds for civic infrastructure projects are expected to be released, to develop the areas on a par with core city areas.

Related Topics

Chennai Corporation / corporations / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.