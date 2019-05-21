Three traffic police personnel deployed around busy U-turn

With frequent accidents being reported at the U-turn on a widened stretch of Kaliamman Koil Street, a traffic police in the rank of a sub-inspector and two police constables from K10 Koyambedu Police Station, have been deployed around the U-turn, which is not too far from Koyambedu Wholesale Market. They will be present round-the-clock.

This U-turn was facilitated a year ago following the widening of a stretch of Kaliamman Koil Street (from Koyambedu market to Chinmaya Nagar junction) to decongest the intersection of Kaliamman Koil Street and Link Road.

But the U-turn spot became accident-prone as the widened stretch (from 30ft to 60ft) encouraged rash driving and there are no speed-breakers to rein in speeding motorists.

“The deployment of police personnel is quite helpful as vehicles are now better regulated at the U-turn. Installation of a few more street lights, reflectors, and signboards will icrease safety at the spot,” says S. Parthiban, a resident of Virugambakkam.

“More than 200 buildings on both sides of Kaliamman Koil Street need to be acquired to widen the remaining portion of the road.

Safety measures will be in place at the widened stretch soon,” says a Corporation official.