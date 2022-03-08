Three T.N. women awarded Nari Shakti Puraskar

Two Todas artisans, eminent psychiatrist receive award from President of India

President Ram Nath Kovind confers the Nari Shakti award to R.Thara, co-founder and vice-chairman, Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF), Tamil Nadu, during a special ceremony on the occasion of the International Women's Day, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind confers the Nari Shakti award to Jaya Muthu and Tejamma for their contribution in preserving and promoting the age-old intricate Toda Embroidery of Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, during a special ceremony on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Three Women from Tamil Nadu were among those who received the Nari Shakti Puraskar from the President of India Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Jaya Muthu and Tejamma, two Todas artisans, were jointly awarded from Tamil Nadu for the year 2020, and R. Thara eminent psychiatrist, was among the awardees for 2021.

The artisans who produce embroidered shawls, are from Bettumund, known by the Toda community as Innkity. The “mund” or Toda hamlet, is home to around 30 people and is located between Kattabettu and Ralliah Dam. Both Ms. Muthu and Ms. Tejamma are expert Toda artisans who have produced exquisite embroidery work that showcases the rich culture and heritage of the community. Ms. Jaya Muthu is also said to have formerly been the head of a federation comprising Toda artisans engaged in embroidery work.

R.Thara, co-founder and vice-chairman, Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF) was among the 14 awardees selected for the year 2021. A psychiatrist by training, Dr. Thara has been a pioneer in raising awareness about mental health and instrumental in forging collaborations with renowned institutions world over.

She had championed the use of mobile tele-psychiatry to reach out to rural communities in Tamil Nadu for Schizophrenia care. The IDEAS (Indian Disability Evaluation & Assessment Scale) tool devised by her, is used to assess mental disorders. “This recognition is an important one for mental health. Many national and international agencies are beginning to recognise the importance of mental health, especially in a post-COVID world,” she said.