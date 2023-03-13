Three tenants arrested for murder of an elderly woman in Taramani 

March 13, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 21-year-old woman, her brother and mother, were arrested by the Greater Chennai Police in connection with the murder of a 68-year-old woman who was alone at her home in Kambar Street, Taramani.

The arrested persons, who were tenants, allegedly committed the murder as the woman harassed them to vacate the house stating that she had leased it out to another person.

The victim was identified as S. Santhakumari, 68, a resident of Kambar Street. Her two daughters and a son live at different places while she lived alone in a two-storey building. Her younger daughter lives with her family nearby.

On Sunday morning, her grandson, who visited the house, was shocked to find the door open and saw her lying dead with wounds on her face. Taramani police took up the investigation following a complaint from her grandson.

During investigation, it emerged that the tenants, who were staying on the second floor, had regular interactions with the deceased. On interrogation, police arrested the tenants V. Srisha, 21, her brother Vijay Babu, 18, for murdering the woman and their mother Mary, 30, for abetting the crime.

The police said since Shanthakumari and Srisha had frequent quarrels, the former pressured the tenants to vacate the premises and told them that she had leased out the property to another person. In the early hours of Sunday, Srisha and Vijay Babu allegedly strangulated Shanthakumari to death with a dupatta and later they pretended to be innocent. Their mother Mary abetted them in the offence.

The three were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

