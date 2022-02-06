Three sustain burns in Mogappair cylinder blast

CHENNAI

06 February 2022 19:09 IST

Three members of a family sustained severe burns in a cylinder blast in a house in Mogappair West Garden Avenue, early Sunday morning in Nolambur police station limits.

The police said Ahmed Sharif, 70, a chartered accountant, was living along with his wife Nagumunisha, 61, and his sister Malitha in an individual house in Garden Avenue.

On Sunday morning, the residents in the street heard a huge blast and were shocked to find the house of Sharif engulfed in fire and smoke. Immediately the residents informed the police and the Fire and Rescue Services.

More than 10 fire engines from Ambattur, Kilpauk, Anna Nagar, and Koyambedu were rushed to douse the fire. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel pulled out the three persons who sustained severe burns and took them to a private hospital in Anna Nagar.

While two persons were undergoing treatment in Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment, one person has been admitted in the private hospital, the police official confirmed.

In the impact of the cylinder blast, several name boards and glass windows were rattled in the street.