ADVERTISEMENT

Three suspects surrender in Villupuram court in connection with murder of advocate in Perungudi 

March 27, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three suspects surrendered before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Villupuram in  connection with the murder of an advocate in Perungudi.

Jaiganesh, 33, a lawyer in Saidapet court, was murdered by a gang near his residence in Perungudi on Saturday when he returned from playing cricket with his friends. After forming special teams, the police launched a search to trace the suspects.

Three suspects — Sridhar, Murugan and Praveen — surrendered in a court in Villupuram on Monday morning. The police said they would be taken under custody and interrogated to find out the motive behind the murder. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, condemning the murder, the advocates of Madras High Court staged a protest outside the court premises on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US