Three suspects surrender in Villupuram court in connection with murder of advocate in Perungudi 

March 27, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three suspects surrendered before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Villupuram in  connection with the murder of an advocate in Perungudi.

Jaiganesh, 33, a lawyer in Saidapet court, was murdered by a gang near his residence in Perungudi on Saturday when he returned from playing cricket with his friends. After forming special teams, the police launched a search to trace the suspects.

Three suspects — Sridhar, Murugan and Praveen — surrendered in a court in Villupuram on Monday morning. The police said they would be taken under custody and interrogated to find out the motive behind the murder. 

Meanwhile, condemning the murder, the advocates of Madras High Court staged a protest outside the court premises on Monday.

