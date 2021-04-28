Three surrender for murder in J.J. Nagar

CHENNAI

28 April 2021 01:15 IST

Three persons have surrendered before a magistrate court in Madhavaram in connection with the murder of a man in the J.J. Nagar police station limits on Monday night.

The police said Kannadasan, 32, of Padi Pudhu Nagar, was a car driver. On Monday night, Kannadasan and his two friends had gone to consume alcohol and a five-member gang hacked him to death and sped away on their bikes. The police sent his body for post-mortem to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

