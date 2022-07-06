Three students, teacher injured in ceiling collapse at govt. school near Tiruvannamalai

‘Steps will be taken to provide better facilities in the school’

The portion of the concrete that had collapsed in the school on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘Steps will be taken to provide better facilities in the school’

A physical training (PT) teacher and three Class VI students suffered injuries when a portion of concrete near the ceiling fan of a dilapidated classroom on the first floor of the Government High School in Thandrampet town near Tiruvannamalai collapsed on Wednesday.

The teacher K. Dinakaran, 40, and students— S. Janarthanan, V. Tharun Kumar and B. Mukesh were injured in the accident. Officials said it was around 10.30 a.m. when Mr. Dinakaran had gone to the classroom to take the daily attendance. There were 60 students, including 25 girls, in the class at the time.

When one student switched on the ceiling fan, a portion of the cement concrete roof near the fan collapsed and injured the students. “I have asked for a report from the school authorities about the incident. Steps will be taken to provide better facilities in the school,” T. Ganeshamurthy, Chief Educational Officer (CEO), Tiruvannamalai, told The Hindu.

Immediately, the injured teacher and students were shifted to the primary health centre (PHC) in the town. One student had been admitted at the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment. The remaining students were safely moved to a classroom on the ground floor.

Most classrooms in the school were certified unfit for use by the division engineer of the Public Works Department during an inspection, over six months ago. Since then, students of higher classes had been attending classes in the veranda and under tree shades within the campus.