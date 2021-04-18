Chennai

Three social scientists get award

Reetika Khera, associate professor of IIT Delhi and professor Avijit Pathak of the Centre for the Study of Social Systems, School of Social Sciences, have been selected for the Malcolm Adiseshiah award.

The annual award given by Dr. Malcolm and Elizabeth Adiseshiah Trust is presented to social scientists for their outstanding contributions to the society. They would be presented citations and a prize money of ₹1 lakh each.

The panel has also named V. Kalyan Shankar, associate professor of Symbiosis School of Economics, Pune, for the award given in memory of Elizabeth Adiseshiah to a social scientist below the age of 45 years.

