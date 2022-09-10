Three siblings take love for good food to new level

Their cloud kitchen in Nanganallur offers a menu that has an appeal for the elderly populace in the locality

September 10, 2022 17:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Anand
 Vikraman
Anuradha

Siblings Vikraman, Anand and Anuradha run a kitchen in Nanganallur that seems to be having its finger on the pulse of this neighbourhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Called Sandy Kitchen (there is absolutely no connection with Sandy’s Kitchen and Chocolate Factory), it offers South Indian lunch meals, reportedly easy on the stomach and the pocket.

“We mainly serve the elderly populace in our neighbourhood, Nanganallur. They prefer our food because it contains no irritants and sits well with them in terms of both quantity and quality,” says Anand. The kitchen currently offers set meals including sambhar, rasam, kootu and poriyal

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On alternate days, sambhar is switched with vatha kulambu, kara kulambu, and butter-milk kolambu. On weekends, they put together menus that contain a North Indian fare including phulkas, rajma masla, channa, and dum biryani. Meals start at ₹120 per person. Sandy Kitchen is currently also working on a dinner menu. For details, call 8925963330

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai Downtown

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app