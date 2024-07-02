GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment for land fraud in Chennai

The police said the owners of the land had sold the plot twice, using forged documents

Published - July 02, 2024 04:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A Chennai city court has convicted and sentenced three persons to three years of rigorous imprisonment for selling land belonging to another person without his knowledge, through the use of forged documents.

According to the prosecution, N. Chandrasekaran, 59, a resident of Kannappa Naicker Nagar, Arumbakkam, bought a plot of 3,250 sq ft of land in Arumbakkam, worth around ₹60 lakh from an individual, Lokambal and her heirs in 1981. Later in 2009, Chandrasekaran came to know that this plot of land had been sold to another person through forged documents and hence, Chandrasekaran filed a complaint with the Greater Chennai Police.

The Land Fraud Investigation Wing of the Central Crime Branch registered a case and conducted an investigation.

The investigation disclosed that Lokambal and her heirs, who sold the land to Chandrasekhar, also sold the same land to another person in 2006 using forged documents. Accordingly, the police team arrested the legal heirs who were involved: M Ramesh alias Ponnambalam, of Jafferkhanpet, S. Poongodi, 42 of Choolaimedu and N. Ramachandran of Arumbakkam and others in 2010.

A trial was conducted against them, and at the conclusion of the trial, the special court for CCB and CB-CID cases pronounced judgement convicting the three and sentenced them to three-year rigorous imprisonment.

