ADVERTISEMENT

Three sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for forging land documents

Published - June 02, 2024 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A special court has convicted and sentenced three persons, including a lawyer, to three years’ imprisonment for selling a property in Indira Nagar, Velachery, with forged documents.

According to the police, in 2004, Rosary Jecinta, her husband Amarnath of Maduravoyal, and M. Ravichandran, 61, of Sarathy Nagar in Velachery had forged a parent document for the property measuring 3,245 sq.ft and mortgaged it at the Bank of Maharastra’s Meenambakkam branch and sold it to S. Kandasamy of Puzhuthivakkam. Thereby, they cheated the buyer after receiving ₹25.5 lakh. This case was registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and investigated following a complaint from Kandasamy in 2009.

At the conclusion of trial, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate A. Chellapandian convicted the trio and sentenced them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US