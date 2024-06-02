GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for forging land documents

Published - June 02, 2024 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A special court has convicted and sentenced three persons, including a lawyer, to three years’ imprisonment for selling a property in Indira Nagar, Velachery, with forged documents.

According to the police, in 2004, Rosary Jecinta, her husband Amarnath of Maduravoyal, and M. Ravichandran, 61, of Sarathy Nagar in Velachery had forged a parent document for the property measuring 3,245 sq.ft and mortgaged it at the Bank of Maharastra’s Meenambakkam branch and sold it to S. Kandasamy of Puzhuthivakkam. Thereby, they cheated the buyer after receiving ₹25.5 lakh. This case was registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and investigated following a complaint from Kandasamy in 2009.

At the conclusion of trial, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate A. Chellapandian convicted the trio and sentenced them.

