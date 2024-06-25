Three schools in Chennai get new libraries

The Chennai Primary School-New Market Farm, the Madras Society for the Protection of Children in Tondiarpet, and the Chennai Middle School in Tiruvottiyur got new libraries as part of an initiative by the Rotary Club of Madras Next Gen.

The newly inaugurated facilities are equipped with freshly painted rooms designed for children with new shelves and reading furniture and a diverse collection of books for all ages.

The initiative aims to create a conducive learning environment, encouraging students to explore and cultivate their reading habits. The club has successfully built over 40 such libraries across corporation schools and other educational institutions. C.A. Abhishek Murali, president of the club, inaugurated the libraries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.