Three schools in Chennai get new libraries

The initiative is being carried out by the Rotary Club of Madras Next Gen

Published - June 25, 2024 07:29 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Primary School-New Market Farm, the Madras Society for the Protection of Children in Tondiarpet, and the Chennai Middle School in Tiruvottiyur got new libraries as part of an initiative by the Rotary Club of Madras Next Gen.

The newly inaugurated facilities are equipped with freshly painted rooms designed for children with new shelves and reading furniture and a diverse collection of books for all ages.

The initiative aims to create a conducive learning environment, encouraging students to explore and cultivate their reading habits. The club has successfully built over 40 such libraries across corporation schools and other educational institutions. C.A. Abhishek Murali, president of the club, inaugurated the libraries.

