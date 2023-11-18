HamberMenu
Three running eatery in Seven Wells arrested for employing five children, two adults from U.P. as bonded labourers

November 18, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

The city police has arrested three persons, who were running an eatery, for engaging five children and two adults from Uttar Pradesh as bonded labourers for making pani puri, in Seven Wells.

Following an information, the Tahsildar of Purasawalkam Taluk, Inspector of Police (Seven Wells), along with the officers of the Child Welfare Committee, on Thursday inspected the premises on the second floor of a building in Krishnapa Tank Street. They found that the trio had engaged seven as bonded labourers and forced then into hard labour. The team rescued them from the custody of the owners and accommodated them in a shelter.

On the basis of the complaint given by Purasawalkam Taluk Tahsildar, a case was registered at Seven Wells Police Station and the police conducted further investigation and arrested the owners of the eatery — Pravesh Saroj alias Rajkumar (44), his wife Seetha Saroj (38) and daughter Simpal Saroj (21) — all natives of Utttar Pradesh.

All three were remanded to judicial custody after being produced in a court.

