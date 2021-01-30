Three polls in five years, and no end to civic woes

CHENNAI

30 January 2021 01:05 IST

Residents feel the ‘VIP constituency’ was ignored after the 2017 byelection

Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar, also known as R.K. Nagar, has seen three elections in just over five years, but many civic problems remain unresolved. Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was elected from the Assembly constituency during the 2015 byelection and the 2016 election. The Election Commission cancelled a byelection after her death. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran was elected to the Assembly from the constituency as an independent in the December 2017 byelection.

In the run-up to that byelection, the “VIP constituency” turned into a massive festival zone, where Mr. Dhinakaran and the AIADMK were locked in a tussle of ego and prestige. But the constituency has since been ignored by the government and its elected representative, residents allege.

The constituency encompasses mostly people in the lower income group. Primary among the demands of the residents are proper roads and a solution to the traffic congestion, caused by two railway level crossings, sometimes up to an hour.

“In the last five years, ever since Jayalalithaa died, officials have not carried out any work. There are a number of slum board tenements here, but there is no maintenance.

The roads are in a bad shape, and the Metro Rail work — we do not know when it will see the light of the day,” said Boopalan, joint secretary, Seniamman Koil Nagar Slum Board Tenements Welfare Association.

A. Susai David, an auto driver, who has been a resident of New Washermanpet for nearly 37 years, said the bad condition of the roads leads to other problems, like frequent repairs to vehicles. “There are also power outages in the area; street lights do not work, and they are not even being maintained. We hope whoever comes to power will do something for us at least this time,” he said.

Another resident said there were issues of law and order, and senior officials should tackle the increase in ganja selling in the area.

P.B. Ramesh Raja runs a welding business. He has been a resident of the area since his birth 51 years ago. Mr. Raja said a solution to the level crossing issue should be the priority.

“There is a heavy traffic in the area and due to the Metro Rail work, traffic piles up. Among other issues, the housing board flats, which were handed over only in 2018, are leaking. Almost 90% of the flats have water seepage. Officials inspect the flats and go away but nothing is being done,” he said.