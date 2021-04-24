Three police personnel succumb to COVID-19 in Chennai

CHENNAI

24 April 2021 16:51 IST

Between Friday and Saturday morning, three policemen, the youngest 38, died after contracting the infection

Three police personnel have succumbed to COVID-19 in 24 hours in Chennai.

On Friday morning, D. Karunanidhi, 48 a head constable of the intelligence unit attached with the Abhiramapuram police station died without responding to treatment at a private hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

The next victim was S. Murugesan, 51, a resident of MKB Nagar, Kodungaiyur. He was a head constable attached with the SB CID Metro wing. Mr. Murugesan was admitted to a private hospital on New Avadi Road on April 15 after complaining of breathlessness. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 there and his condition deteriorated. He was shifted to Government Stanley Hospital where he succumbed on Friday night, said a police source

Similarly another constable died due to COVID-19 at Government Medical College Hospital in Omandurar Estate on Saturday morning. The victim has been identified as Maharajan, 38 who was serving as a head constable with Traffic Investigation Wing, Anna Nagar. He was admitted on April 14 after he tested positive for COVID-19, said police sources

Since the pandemic struck the city last year, over 3,300 police personnel have tested positive. Many of them recovered and were discharged from hospitals. Presently, 100 police personnel are under quarantine or are undergoing treatment in hospitals.