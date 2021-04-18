Three arrested, several cases of theft solved

CHENNAI

18 April 2021

The Abhiramapuram police on Saturday arrested three men who broke open shops and stole valuables.

The police said the accused have been identified as Karthik alias Avathar Karthik 23, Vanthakumar alias Ammi, 23, of T. Nagar and Mani alias Nari, 22 of Teynampet. They were arrested by the police based on a complaint by M. Ganeshamurthy, who runs an Aavin outlet on Kamarajar Salai, Raja Annamalaipuram. He complained that the lock of his shop was broken open and cash was stolen from there on the first of this month.

The three first stole a motorcycle from Velachery and used it for offence. They were allegedly involved in break-ins at shops in Mylapore, Mambalam, Teynampet and Choolaimedu. They were remanded in judicial custody.

