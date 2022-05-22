Three persons killed in two different accidents near the city

The police have filed cases and are investigating

Two persons of Kamarajapuram, who were travelling on a two-wheeler, were killed after being rammed by a truck near Selaiyur on Saturday.

The police said 20-year-olds Ayyamuthu and Aravind, both from Kamarajapuram, were returning home after visiting a friend in Tambaram late on Saturday. When the two-wheeler was near the Selaiyur police station on Velachery Main Road, a speeding truck rammed them from behind. The duo was killed on the spot, and the truck driver fled.

Passers-by alerted the Pallikaranai traffic police. A police team visited the accident spot and sent the bodies to the Chromepet Government Hospital for a post-mortem. The Pallikaranai police have filed a case and are investigating.

In another incident, a 51-year-old resident of Neervoy in Chittoor was killed when returning from Arakkonam on Chennai-Tirupati Highway, near Tiruttani, on Saturday.

A police official said M. Ravi had visited his daughter in Arakkonam, and when he was returning to Chittoor on his two-wheeler, a car bearing a Andhra Pradesh registration number rammed him from behind. Ravi succumbed to his injuries while on the way to the Tiruttani Government Hospital. The body was handed over to family members after carrying out a post-mortem.

The Tiruttani police have filed a case and are investigating.