GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three persons killed in separate road accidents

March 04, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old medical college student died in a road accident when her two-wheeler rammed a stationary goods carrier on the side of a road in Maduravoyal on Saturday.

The police identified the victim as Uma Maheshwari, 21, of Puthagaram, near Kolathur, who was a fourth-year medical student at a college in Porur. The accident occurred near Adayalampattu, and she died on the way to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The police arrested Premkumar, the driver of the goods carrier, for parking his vehicle on the roadside and causing death due to negligence.

40-year-old man run over

Babu, 40, of Kovilambakkam, was run over by a speeding bus near Sembarambakkam on Saturday evening. While he was riding his bike, the bus, knocked him down from behind, and he died on the spot. The Traffic Investigation Police, Avadi, have registered a case.

Senior citizen knocked down

Anthony Samy, 76, of Sidco Nagar, Villivakkam, was killed when a lorry rammed his two-wheeler from behind in Aminjikarai on Saturday night. He died on the spot due to a head injury. The police registered a case and arrested the lorry driver, Senthilkumar, 41, of Mannargudi.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.