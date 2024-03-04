Three persons killed in separate road accidents

March 04, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

A 21-year-old medical college student died in a road accident when her two-wheeler rammed a stationary goods carrier on the side of a road in Maduravoyal on Saturday.

The police identified the victim as Uma Maheshwari, 21, of Puthagaram, near Kolathur, who was a fourth-year medical student at a college in Porur. The accident occurred near Adayalampattu, and she died on the way to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The police arrested Premkumar, the driver of the goods carrier, for parking his vehicle on the roadside and causing death due to negligence.

40-year-old man run over

Babu, 40, of Kovilambakkam, was run over by a speeding bus near Sembarambakkam on Saturday evening. While he was riding his bike, the bus, knocked him down from behind, and he died on the spot. The Traffic Investigation Police, Avadi, have registered a case.

Senior citizen knocked down

Anthony Samy, 76, of Sidco Nagar, Villivakkam, was killed when a lorry rammed his two-wheeler from behind in Aminjikarai on Saturday night. He died on the spot due to a head injury. The police registered a case and arrested the lorry driver, Senthilkumar, 41, of Mannargudi.