Three persons killed in road accidents around the city

CHENNAI

07 August 2021 01:09 IST

Three persons were killed on Thursday night in three separate incidents around the city.

Munusamy, 54, of Gummidipoondi, who worked as a lineman in Tangedco, was returning home on his two-wheeler on Thursday, when a truck ran over him.

The police said the lorry driver did not notice Munusamy taking a turn. He was declared dead on arrival at the Gummidipoondi Government Hospital.

The police registered a case and arrested the driver.

Crushed to death

In another accident, Sivakumar, a truck driver from Tambaram working in a private stone quarry, was killed. On Thursday evening, he had taken a load of gravel from the quarry to a crusher unit in Thiruneermalai.

The police said he had parked the truck, and was talking over the phone standing near a tree.

An earthmover, which was returning from the quarry, crushed him to death.

The traffic investigation police, Chromepet, arrested Rajasekaran, the driver of the earthmover.

Run over by car

On Thursday, Subramani, 60, a daily wage labourer from Thiruninravur, was travelling home in an autorickshaw. When the vehicle was on the Thiruninravur-Poonamallee High Road, a car rammed it from the rear.

In the impact, Subramani fell out of the autorickshaw and the car ran over him.