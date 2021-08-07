Chennai

Three persons killed in road accidents around the city

Three persons were killed on Thursday night in three separate incidents around the city.

Munusamy, 54, of Gummidipoondi, who worked as a lineman in Tangedco, was returning home on his two-wheeler on Thursday, when a truck ran over him.

The police said the lorry driver did not notice Munusamy taking a turn. He was declared dead on arrival at the Gummidipoondi Government Hospital.

The police registered a case and arrested the driver.

Crushed to death

In another accident, Sivakumar, a truck driver from Tambaram working in a private stone quarry, was killed. On Thursday evening, he had taken a load of gravel from the quarry to a crusher unit in Thiruneermalai.

The police said he had parked the truck, and was talking over the phone standing near a tree.

An earthmover, which was returning from the quarry, crushed him to death.

The traffic investigation police, Chromepet, arrested Rajasekaran, the driver of the earthmover.

Run over by car

On Thursday, Subramani, 60, a daily wage labourer from Thiruninravur, was travelling home in an autorickshaw. When the vehicle was on the Thiruninravur-Poonamallee High Road, a car rammed it from the rear.

In the impact, Subramani fell out of the autorickshaw and the car ran over him.


