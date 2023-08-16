Three persons killed after a speeding car falls into a drain on GST Road near Maduranthakam

August 16, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three persons travelling in a car to the city were killed after the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle which fell into a drain on the GST Road near Maduranthakam on Wednesday morning.

A senior police official of the Chengalpattu district said Kathiravan, along with two persons who were to join duty in an Information Technology company in the city, was proceeding on the GST Road early on Wednesday morning.

Kathiravan, who was behind the wheel, suddenly lost control and the speeding vehicle fell into a 20-foot-deep concrete drain located below the National Highway. In the impact, the vehicle was completely damaged and all the three persons were killed on the spot. Based on the Aadhaar cards, the Maduranthakam Police identified the victims — Kathiravan of Dindigul, Nandakumar of Mannargudi and Karthick of Tirunelveli.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maduranthakam police rushed to the accident spot. They retrieved the bodies of the three persons from the mangled remains of the car, and sent it to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.