HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three persons killed after a speeding car falls into a drain on GST Road near Maduranthakam

Two persons who were to join duty in an Information Technology company in Chennai, were among the three killed on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

August 16, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons travelling in a car to the city were killed after the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle which fell into a drain on the GST Road near Maduranthakam on Wednesday morning.

A senior police official of the Chengalpattu district said Kathiravan, along with two persons who were to join duty in an Information Technology company in the city, was proceeding on the GST Road early on Wednesday morning.

Kathiravan, who was behind the wheel, suddenly lost control and the speeding vehicle fell into a 20-foot-deep concrete drain located below the National Highway. In the impact, the vehicle was completely damaged and all the three persons were killed on the spot. Based on the Aadhaar cards, the Maduranthakam Police identified the victims — Kathiravan of Dindigul, Nandakumar of Mannargudi and Karthick of Tirunelveli.

The Maduranthakam police rushed to the accident spot. They retrieved the bodies of the three persons from the mangled remains of the car, and sent it to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.