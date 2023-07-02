Three persons including two transgenders arrested for the murder of a driver in Koyambedu

July 02, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - CHENNAI

The Koyambedu CMBT police arrested three persons including two transgenders for murdering a 48-year-old omni bus driver on July 1.

The three persons had murdered the inebriated driver on Friday night near a vacant plot of the CMBT, a senior official of the City Police said.

Ravichandran, a native of Tiruchi, was working as a driver for an omni-bus company. Police said due to his addiction to liquor he was removed from the job last week and was living on the platform of the Koyambedu bus terminus.

On Friday night, Ravichandran had liquor and was roaming near the bus terminus when two transgenders who frequent the place asked him to move away. When he refused, they called their friend Sampathkumar for help.

When Sampathkumar came, he had a fight with Ravichandran. Sampathkumar hit Ravichandran with a big stone. As he fell down, the trio took the victim’s cellphone and ran away. Ravichandran died on the spot, police said.

The Koyambedu CMBT police arrested Sampathkumar and the two transgenders from Cuddalore district. After producing them before a judicial magistrate, police sent them to prison.