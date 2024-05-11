ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons, including juvenile, held for murder of woman 

Published - May 11, 2024 02:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvanmiyur police on Friday arrested three persons, including a 17-year-old juvenile, for allegedly murdering a woman.

The police identified the victim as S. Ponni, 58, of Ranganathapuram in Thiruvanmiyur. She was found murdered at her house. Based on a complaint filed by her son-in-law, M. Iyappan, 40, the police registered a case and investigated.

Upon investigating, the police arrested R. Vignesh, 20, and M. Dheena, 21, of Theeder Nagar in Besant Nagar. The police said a 17-year-old juvenile was also caught in connection with the case. A knife was seized from them.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was the juvenile suspect’s neighbour. Him, Vignesh, and Dheena frequently drank alcohol when his parents were not home. Ponni told his parents about this. Angered by this, the trio went to her house and murdered her, the police said.

