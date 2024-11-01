Three persons, including a juvenile, held for murdering friend and burying body

The Tiruvallur District Police have arrested three persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly hacking a teenager to death and burying the body in a canal.

The police identified the victim as D. Dinesh, 19, of Reddy Street in Uthukottai, a first-year B.A. Tamil student in Dr. Ambedkar Government Arts College in Vyasarpadi. When he did not return from college on August 20, his family lodged a complaint with the Uthukottai police. However, Dinesh’s whereabouts remained untraceable for the last two-and-a-half months.

A special team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Uthukottai, K. Shanthi, stepped up the investigation after receiving a tip-off recently. The police picked up Karthik, 24, Naga, 22, and a 17-year-old juvenile, who were all friends of Dinesh, and interrogated them.

During the interrogation, the trio confessed that they, along with Dinesh and Kamesh, another friends, had gone to the bank of a canal on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border and consumed liquor there. They then hacked Dinesh to death as revenge for humiliating one of them a couple months ago after a petty quarrel and buried the body in the canal, the investigation revealed.

The police on Thursday arrested Karthik, Naga, and the juvenile, while Kamesh had already been lodged in a prison in connection with another criminal case. The police exhumed Dinesh’s body in the presence of revenue and medical officers, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

