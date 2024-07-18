Three persons including a BJP functionary arrested for possessing ganja near Pulianthope

The City Police arrested three persons including a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata party for hiding Ganja in his house near Pattalam on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A special police team of the Pulianthope Deputy Commissioner was involved in patrol duty when two persons were seen moving in a suspicious manner with a big parcel near K.C. Garden in Pattalam near Pulianthope. On inspection, the police found more than four kilos of ganja. The police team took the two persons to Otteri Police station.

During investigation of the two accused who were identified as Vijay (26) and Raghu (44), confessed that Gunasekaran, a resident of Purasawakkam, was a trade wing functionary of the BJP and he had given the parcel containing ganja to be sold. The accused Gunasekaran had smuggled ganja from Andhra Pradesh and was distributing in the city.

The Otteri police after producing the three accused persons to a judicial magistrate sent them to prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.