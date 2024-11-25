Three arrested for selling kites with ‘manja’ threads

The Greater Chennai City Police have arrested three men for selling banned kites with ‘manja’ threads from Bengaluru, by advertising them on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The City Police Commissioner regularly promulgates an order prohibiting use, sale, manufacture, storage and import of manja thread for flying kites.

The manja string is made of pure cotton, coated with a natural mixture of rice glue, tree gums, and an abrasive like powdered glass. It endangers the lives of people when it snaps and comes into contact with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 17, a few persons were flying kites with manja threads, atop a building. One of the threads snapped, and came into contact with a two-year-old boy, endangering him. The boy’s father, Balamurugan of Muthamizh Nagar, Kodungaiyur, was riding a two-wheeler, with his wife riding pillion and the child seated in the front. Balamurugan stopped the vehicle, and removed the thread that caused injuries to the boy’s neck. The child was taken to a private hospital, where he had to undergo seven sutures.

Similarly, Jilani Basha, 40, of Royapuram, who was riding a two-wheeler, also sustained cuts to his neck and arm after a manja thread came into contact with him. Following these incidents, the Vyasarpadi police booked two cases and took action against seven adults and three juveniles.

After further investigation, the police arrested three men —_Mohammed Fasil, 25 of Ayapakkam; Mansur Illahi, alias Mansur, 37; and Imran, 36 of Bengaluru.

The police have seized 5,030 kites, 130 spools, and manja threads from them. They have been lodged in prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.