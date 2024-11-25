ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for selling kites with ‘manja’ threads

Updated - November 26, 2024 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have seized 5,030 kites, 130 spools, and manja threads. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Greater Chennai City Police have arrested three men for selling banned kites with ‘manja’ threads from Bengaluru, by advertising them on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The City Police Commissioner regularly promulgates an order prohibiting use, sale, manufacture, storage and import of manja thread for flying kites.

The manja string is made of pure cotton, coated with a natural mixture of rice glue, tree gums, and an abrasive like powdered glass. It endangers the lives of people when it snaps and comes into contact with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 17, a few persons were flying kites with manja threads, atop a building. One of the threads snapped, and came into contact with a two-year-old boy, endangering him. The boy’s father, Balamurugan of Muthamizh Nagar, Kodungaiyur, was riding a two-wheeler, with his wife riding pillion and the child seated in the front. Balamurugan stopped the vehicle, and removed the thread that caused injuries to the boy’s neck. The child was taken to a private hospital, where he had to undergo seven sutures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Similarly, Jilani Basha, 40, of Royapuram, who was riding a two-wheeler, also sustained cuts to his neck and arm after a manja thread came into contact with him. Following these incidents, the Vyasarpadi police booked two cases and took action against seven adults and three juveniles.

After further investigation, the police arrested three men —_Mohammed Fasil, 25 of Ayapakkam; Mansur Illahi, alias Mansur, 37; and Imran, 36 of Bengaluru.

The police have seized 5,030 kites, 130 spools, and manja threads from them. They have been lodged in prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US