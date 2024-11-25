 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Three arrested for selling kites with ‘manja’ threads

Updated - November 26, 2024 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The police have seized 5,030 kites, 130 spools, and manja threads.

The police have seized 5,030 kites, 130 spools, and manja threads. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Greater Chennai City Police have arrested three men for selling banned kites with ‘manja’ threads from Bengaluru, by advertising them on social media.

The City Police Commissioner regularly promulgates an order prohibiting use, sale, manufacture, storage and import of manja thread for flying kites.

The manja string is made of pure cotton, coated with a natural mixture of rice glue, tree gums, and an abrasive like powdered glass. It endangers the lives of people when it snaps and comes into contact with them.

On November 17, a few persons were flying kites with manja threads, atop a building. One of the threads snapped, and came into contact with a two-year-old boy, endangering him. The boy’s father, Balamurugan of Muthamizh Nagar, Kodungaiyur, was riding a two-wheeler, with his wife riding pillion and the child seated in the front. Balamurugan stopped the vehicle, and removed the thread that caused injuries to the boy’s neck. The child was taken to a private hospital, where he had to undergo seven sutures.

Similarly, Jilani Basha, 40, of Royapuram, who was riding a two-wheeler, also sustained cuts to his neck and arm after a manja thread came into contact with him. Following these incidents, the Vyasarpadi police booked two cases and took action against seven adults and three juveniles.

After further investigation, the police arrested three men —_Mohammed Fasil, 25 of Ayapakkam; Mansur Illahi, alias Mansur, 37; and Imran, 36 of Bengaluru.

The police have seized 5,030 kites, 130 spools, and manja threads from them. They have been lodged in prison.

Published - November 25, 2024 11:38 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.